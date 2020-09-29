Bigg Boss Telugu: 7 members in the nominations for the fourth week

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On Monday, the nominations took place in Bigg Boss house. Unlike the first three weeks, the nominations took place in a unique way this time. Akhil and Sohel turned hitmen in the house. The inmates will have to approach them and hire them to kill other contestants in the house. Killing means nominations in this context. The hitman who gets fewer contracts will also get nominated. Thus, Sohel was nominated this time as Akhi cracked more contracts.

Apart from that, six inmates came into the nominations this week.

Amma Rajasekhar nominated Swathi Dekshith saying that she entered the house recently.

Ariyana nominated Lasya saying that she did not like Lasya telling that Ariyana's behavior is irritating others.

Sujatha nominated Kumar Sai saying that he is not able to mingle up with others properly.

Mehaboob nominated Abhijeet for his behavior in the task.

Harika too nominated Mehaboob for his behavior in the task.

Akhil nominated Harika for her behavior in the task.

Lasya, Swathi, Kumar Sai, Abhijeet, Mehaboob, and Harika are in the nominations, along with Sohel.