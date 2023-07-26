‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro is up for a grand release on 28th July. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film has Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma in crucial roles. Trivikram penned the screenplay. The pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. At the event, Pawan Kalyan said he listened to Bro’s script during Corona through Trivikram.

Pawan said that one should respect Samuthirakani for the way he learned Telugu in a quick time and added that he would learn Tamil in return. Pawan Kalyan stated that the film industry doesn’t belong to any single family. Referring to his initial days in the cine field, Pawan Kalyan said he didn’t take things for granted despite his brother Chiranjeevi being such a big star. “For me, hero means it is Chiranjeevi Garu.” said Pawan Kalyan.

He added, “His wish to give some good message in return to audience is fulfilled with this film.” Pawan Kalyan said anyone can succeed in the film industry if they are determined. Pawan Kalyan mentioned he adores all the actors in the Telugu industry and added that he would feel pleased if the Telugu film industry progressed. Pawan Kalyan said that there should be competitiveness in the industry to have better quality movies.

Delete Edit

Sai Dharam Tej said, “Bro will make fans proud, and there are no second thoughts about it.” The young actor said that Pawan Kalyan used to come to the hospital and inquire about his health condition (referring to his accident) every day before going to shoot.

Sai Dharam Tej said that “Bro” is one memory that he will cherish forever. The young actor said he got excited after listening to the story and added that the director Samuthirakani effectively translated the story onto the screen. Sai Dharam Tej thanked Trivikram for letting him act alongside his Guru Pawan Kalyan.

Varun Tej, who also graced the event said that he initially felt jealous when he got to know that Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej were acting together. Varun Tej stated he later felt happy since Sai Dharam Tej adores Pawan Kalyan very much and hoped Sai Dharam Tej would score a massive blockbuster with “Bro.”

“Pawan Kalyan babai gave a free hand to all of us. Chiru Garu and Pawan Garu taught us to work hard,” stated Varun Tej. The young actor said he feels sad when he sees Pawan Kalyan taking pressure and toiling hard in the hot sun, referring to politics. Varun Tej said that whatever Pawan Kalyan does, the whole mega family will support him. Varun Tej ended his speech by wishing the entire team of “Bro” the very best.

Speaking at the event, Samuthirakani said people are worrying about the future without enjoying the present moment and added that “Bro” will emphasize this. Samuthirakani said that Trivikram changed Bro’s screenplay in just 10 minutes. Talking about Pawan Kalyan’s scenes, Samuthirakani noted that they completed 70 days of work in 20 days due to proper planning and execution of things.

Samuthirakani said he feels blessed to have worked with Pawan Kalyan and added that he will lend his support to the star actor throughout his career. Samuthirakani thanked his direction team for their wonderful support. Samuthirakani extended his heartfelt thanks to Trivikram for providing him with such a big opportunity.







