‘Chai Wala’ title song launched; team highlights emotional core

The makers of Chai Wala, a family drama produced by Radha V. Papudippu under the Harshika Productions banner, have officially launched the film’s title song, marking a key promotional milestone ahead of its theatrical release on February 6. The film features Shiva Kandukuri in the lead role and is directed by Pramod Harsha, with Venkat R. Papudippu serving as co-producer and Prashanth R. Vihari composing the music.

The title song launch event was held in the presence of prominent guests, including City Police Commissioner Sajjanar, Nilofer founder Baburao, and KIMS Managing Director Ravi Kiran Varma. The event also saw participation from the film’s cast and crew, who spoke about the emotional depth and themes explored in the film.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Sajjanar said tea has become an inseparable part of everyday life and praised the title song for its appeal. He extended his best wishes to the young team and expressed confidence that Chai Wala would resonate with audiences. Nilofer founder Baburao described “chai” as an emotion and recalled his own journey, stating that he felt honoured to be associated with a film that celebrates such a relatable theme.

Actor Raj Kandukuri highlighted the film’s strong father-son narrative and the unique emotional triangle involving tea and the shop owner. He praised director Pramod Harsha’s writing and lauded Rajeev Kanakala’s casting, music by Prashanth R. Vihari, and the film’s technical strengths.

Lead actor Shiva Kandukuri said Chai Wala explores emotions and conversations often left unspoken within families. He credited Rajeev Kanakala for bringing authenticity to the father-son bond and expressed hope that audiences would connect deeply with the film.

Director Pramod Harsha and actor Rajeev Kanakala echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the film’s heartfelt storytelling and teamwork. The film stars Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Chaitanya Krishna, and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles. Chai Wala is set to release in theatres on February 6.