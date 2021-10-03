ChaySam part ways to pursue their own paths

Like her fellow female onscreen counterparts from senior pro Nayantara at one end and contemporary Amala Paul at the other, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 34, too rose meteorically in the last decade. She consolidated her position among the glamour queens with some appreciable acting and then, decided to get married. Even here like the other heroines, akin to the silver screen dazzle she evoked, the life partner she chose was a popular fellow actor, Naga Chaitanya and from a reputed filmi family in Telugu filmdom.

Four years ago, when the marriage took place, it attracted huge media attention and the decade-strong lovey-dovey pair was considered an ideal match. In 2021, as the couple neared their wedding anniversary date of October 6, the marriage had fallen apart.

The Instagram post which announced the separation was basic and matter-of-fact: 'To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.'



It is a sad reflection for sure of career-oriented modern-day heroines having a tough time with their work-life balance. Nayantara went through her own agonies and affairs and is on the cusp of marriage with Tamil film director Vignesh Sivan, which too is still not firmed up.

Incidentally, after the first few years, Samantha, moved to meatier roles. Her latest films like 'Oh! Baby' and 'Jaanu' were both appreciated for her histrionic appeal. Still, the flexibility, the freedom and the box-office appeal which 30-plus married heroes have is still elusive for the heroines, who want to rise as equals. Samantha's case affirms the fact that the enabling environment which Gen X screen idols are aspiring for is at present, a mirage. The contrast is that while Nayantara is a 'Lady Superstar' after her first marriage broke up, Amala Paul is relegated to the side lines in the industry. It would be interesting to see what would happen to Samantha.