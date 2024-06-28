Live
Chiranjeevi Congratulates 'Kalki 2898 AD' Team on Box Office Success
Chiranjeevi's viral tweet celebrates 'Kalki 2898 AD' success, praising cast and crew for their stellar performances in this sci-fi blockbuster.
On Thursday, June 27, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to express his admiration for the recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' which has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences and critics alike. The tweet has gone viral, reflecting Chiranjeevi's joy and excitement over the film's success.
Chiranjeevi congratulated the entire movie team, appreciating the hard work and creativity that went into making the film, which is produced by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. He wrote:
"Hearing fabulous reports about #Kalki2898AD! Kudos to @nagashwin7 for your creative genius for making this Mytho-Sci-Fi futuristic film with such stellar star cast with @SrBachchan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone & @ikamalhaasan. Hearty Congratulations to my favourite producer @AshwiniDuttCh garu, the passionate & courageous @SwapnaDuttCh #PriyankaDutt & the entire team for this achievement. Dream On and Make the Flag of Indian🇮🇳 Cinema fly higher & higher!!!"
https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1806317538760069564
The film, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, has been lauded by audiences and critics on its first day of release. Social media posts and reviews highlight the positive reception, with many celebrities praising the movie. Notably, Chiranjeevi, despite not having seen the film yet, expressed his happiness over the glowing reviews.
The association between Chiranjeevi and Vyjayanthi Movies has produced several memorable films. The 1990 blockbuster 'Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari' remains an all-time hit in Chiranjeevi's career. Following this, other successful films like 'Indra' and 'Jai Chiranjeeva' were also produced under this iconic banner, contributing to Chiranjeevi's illustrious career.
Director S.S. Rajamouli has already showered praise on 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin. The film has garnered positive responses from all sections of the audience, with an expected opening of Rs 200 crore on the first day. Fans are optimistic that the movie will join the Rs 1000 crore club, further solidifying its success.
While Prabhas's performance is eagerly awaited, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan's roles have received high praise. Despite Prabhas's limited screen time in the three-hour film, his fans remain enthusiastic, although some have expressed slight disappointment. Nevertheless, the film's overall reception remains highly positive, showcasing the talent and hard work of the entire cast and crew.