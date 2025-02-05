Devi Sri Prasad talks about ‘Thandel’ music and his journey

The much-anticipated love story Thandel, starring Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is set to release worldwide on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, the film has already generated massive buzz, especially due to its chart-topping music by rock star Devi Sri Prasad. During a recent press conference, Devi shared insights into the music, his journey, and what makes Thandel special.

Devi Sri Prasad expressed his joy at the overwhelming response to the songs, particularly the hits Bujjithalli, Shivani, and Hylesso. "The audience's reaction has been amazing," he said. "Sukumar garu, after hearing Bujjithalli, even said it would be in my all-time top five." He further reminisced about his early love story hits like Tuvhu Vastavante Nenoddanta? and Varsham, noting that love stories are timeless and resonate with people across generations.

Talking about the film's oceanic backdrop, Devi clarified that while both Thandel and his previous film with a similar setting had rustic elements, the stories were distinct. "While Thandel has a folk touch, it’s a pure love story, based on real incidents of fishermen trapped in Pakistani borders," he explained. The music, blending Sufi and classical influences, is expected to elevate the emotional depth of the narrative.

The composer also praised the film’s lead actors. "Naga Chaitanya’s transformation and performance are remarkable. He has cultivated the emotions beautifully, offering a new side of him," Devi said. He also commended Sai Pallavi's extraordinary performance, particularly her expressive eyes, and highlighted the incredible chemistry between the two.

With action-packed sequences and grand production, Devi believes Thandel is poised for success. Reflecting on his long career, he shared, “I feel fortunate to have created music that appeals to all age groups. Live shows give me immense strength, and I am motivated to keep making great music.”

As for his future, Devi revealed that Kubera, his next project, promises to be a unique experience. Fans are certainly in for a musical treat with Thandel, and Devi's journey continues to inspire.