Did Rashmika Mandanna Double Her Paycheque?

Rashmika Mandanna, the effervescent actress who has stolen hearts across Tollywood, has carved a phenomenal path for herself. In just a short span, she's transformed from a fresh face to a bankable star heroine, captivating audiences with her undeniable talent and charm.

Her journey began with ‘Kiraak Party,’ a coming-of-age story that resonated deeply with viewers. From there, she catapulted to Pan-India stardom with another blockbuster film. Her success story continued with ‘Animal,’ released late last year, which took the box office by storm. Now, she's busy filming the much-awaited sequel, ‘Pushpa 2.’

But Rashmika's influence extends far beyond the big screen. She's a social media darling, keeping her fans engaged with her infectious personality and stunning photos. As her filmography boasts one success after another, rumors have swirled about a significant increase in her remuneration. Currently, she reportedly commands a staggering four crore rupees per film, an example to her star power. The phenomenal performance of ‘Animal’ might just push this number even higher, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in Tollywood.

With ‘Pushpa 2’ gearing up for release, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eagerly anticipating Rashmika's return to the silver screen, ready to be mesmerized by her captivating performance once again.