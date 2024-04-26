Live
- Kotak Mahindra vows fix after RBI action
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
Just In
Did Rashmika Mandanna Double Her Paycheque?
Tollywood star Rashmika Mandanna is rumored to be demanding four crores per film after the blockbuster success of ‘Animal.’
Rashmika Mandanna, the effervescent actress who has stolen hearts across Tollywood, has carved a phenomenal path for herself. In just a short span, she's transformed from a fresh face to a bankable star heroine, captivating audiences with her undeniable talent and charm.
Her journey began with ‘Kiraak Party,’ a coming-of-age story that resonated deeply with viewers. From there, she catapulted to Pan-India stardom with another blockbuster film. Her success story continued with ‘Animal,’ released late last year, which took the box office by storm. Now, she's busy filming the much-awaited sequel, ‘Pushpa 2.’
But Rashmika's influence extends far beyond the big screen. She's a social media darling, keeping her fans engaged with her infectious personality and stunning photos. As her filmography boasts one success after another, rumors have swirled about a significant increase in her remuneration. Currently, she reportedly commands a staggering four crore rupees per film, an example to her star power. The phenomenal performance of ‘Animal’ might just push this number even higher, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in Tollywood.
With ‘Pushpa 2’ gearing up for release, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eagerly anticipating Rashmika's return to the silver screen, ready to be mesmerized by her captivating performance once again.