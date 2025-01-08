‘Drinker Sai’ positive response helped me to set stage for future: Film hero Dharma

Drinker Sai, a film starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is quickly becoming a success story at the box office. Released on December 27, the film, produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Shaik, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, has been receiving widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. The film, based on real events, is directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti and has resonated strongly with both youth and family audiences.

The movie, which delivers a meaningful message while offering solid entertainment, completed a successful first week in theaters and has continued to perform well into its second week. At a special screening for media representatives, the film’s strong performance and positive reception were highlighted. Director Kiran Tirumalasetti expressed his gratitude, noting that the audience has connected deeply with the film's characters, including the performances of Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma.

Producer Basavaraju Laharidhar confirmed the film’s commercial success, revealing that Drinker Sai has already grossed 5.75 crore rupees. He thanked the media and everyone involved in making the film a success.

Hero Dharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their support, saying their appreciation has helped him establish himself as a promising new talent in the industry. The film’s positive response has set the stage for future successes for the young hero and the entire team.