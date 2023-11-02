Feel-Good Family Entertainer Ala Ninnu Cheri Censored With U/A Certificate, Theatrical Release On November 10th

The feel-good family entertainer Ala Ninnu Cheri is carrying positive buzz, thanks to wonderful response for its promotional content. From posters to teaser to trailer, every promo set the expectations bar high for the movie. The songs, in particular, became chartbusters. Dinesh Tej of Husharu fame played the main lead in the movie, while Hebah Patel and Payal Radhakrishna are the heroines. Directed by Maresh Shivan and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the banner of Viision Movie Makers, Kommalapati Sridhar is the presenter of the movie.

Meanwhile, Ala Ninnu Cheri completed its censor formalities and the movie received U/A certificate. The censor board officials appreciated the makers for coming up with a wholesome entertainer.

The movie reportedly came out well and it will appeal to youth as well family audiences. The makers have also came up with the film’s release date. Ala Ninnu Cheri will have a grand release on November 10th.

Maresh Shivan has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the movie. The cinematography is by I Andrew, while Subhash Anand scored the music. All the technicians indeed were appreciated for their work in promos.

Karnati Rambabu is the ex-producer and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu and ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh are the other prominent cast.

Cast: Dinesh Tej, Hebah Patel, Payal Radhakrishna, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh and others.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: Maresh Shivan

Producer: Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar

Banner: Viision Movie Makers

Presenter: Kommalapati Sridhar

Ex-Producer: Karnati Rambabu

DOP: I Andrew

Music: Subhash Anand

Editor: Kotagiti Venkateshwara Rao

Art: Vithal

Lyrics: Chandrabose

Fights: King Solomon, Ramakrishna (RK)

Choreography: Bhanu

Costume Designer: Madasar Mohammed

Publicity Designer: Dhani Aelay

PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu