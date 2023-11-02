Live
Just In
Feel-Good Family Entertainer Ala Ninnu Cheri Censored With U/A Certificate, Theatrical Release On November 10th
The feel-good family entertainer Ala Ninnu Cheri is carrying positive buzz, thanks to wonderful response for its promotional content. From posters to...
The feel-good family entertainer Ala Ninnu Cheri is carrying positive buzz, thanks to wonderful response for its promotional content. From posters to teaser to trailer, every promo set the expectations bar high for the movie. The songs, in particular, became chartbusters. Dinesh Tej of Husharu fame played the main lead in the movie, while Hebah Patel and Payal Radhakrishna are the heroines. Directed by Maresh Shivan and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the banner of Viision Movie Makers, Kommalapati Sridhar is the presenter of the movie.
Meanwhile, Ala Ninnu Cheri completed its censor formalities and the movie received U/A certificate. The censor board officials appreciated the makers for coming up with a wholesome entertainer.
The movie reportedly came out well and it will appeal to youth as well family audiences. The makers have also came up with the film’s release date. Ala Ninnu Cheri will have a grand release on November 10th.
Maresh Shivan has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the movie. The cinematography is by I Andrew, while Subhash Anand scored the music. All the technicians indeed were appreciated for their work in promos.
Karnati Rambabu is the ex-producer and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu and ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh are the other prominent cast.
Cast: Dinesh Tej, Hebah Patel, Payal Radhakrishna, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh and others.
Technical Crew:
Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: Maresh Shivan
Producer: Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar
Banner: Viision Movie Makers
Presenter: Kommalapati Sridhar
Ex-Producer: Karnati Rambabu
DOP: I Andrew
Music: Subhash Anand
Editor: Kotagiti Venkateshwara Rao
Art: Vithal
Lyrics: Chandrabose
Fights: King Solomon, Ramakrishna (RK)
Choreography: Bhanu
Costume Designer: Madasar Mohammed
Publicity Designer: Dhani Aelay
PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu