First Look Of Prabhas 20th Movie

One movie changed the fate of Tollywood hero Prabhas… It didn't come with luck, but instead, this young rebel star has achieved it with his hard work and dedication towards the movie 'Baahubali'. This movie made Prabhas stand on the top of the Indian film industry and made the rest of the Indian film industries to concentrate on South films.

As it is said, hard work will always be fruitful, this movie proved it once again… This Pan Indian hero was flooded with movie offers but Prabhas had to go with his prior commitments. After Baahubali, this hero came up with 'Saaho' but unfortunately, it was bombed at the box office. This made his fans eagerly wait for his next movie release.

There was no news regarding Prabhas 20th film for a long time. But today, his fans are celebrating as the makers released a pic from the movie.

UV Creations have shared it on their Twitter handle… Have a look!

The moment you all have been waiting for #Prabhas20 ❤ pic.twitter.com/Hh2k1tnFGG — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 17, 2020

In this image, Prabhas is seen amidst a wall which has thousands of photo frames. It seems the hero is on to solve a periodic mystery. The old piano and the golden chandelier along with the dark carpet are raising the curiosity levels on the movie.



Finally, this update made all the Prabhas fans happier…This untitled movie is being produced by Krishnam Raju, Vamsi and Pramod under Gopi Krishna Movies banner associated with UV Creations. Tentatively, Prabhas will be seen as a fortune-teller as the story makes us roll back to 1970s. Being a live-action drama, the story is a 1970s backdrop and is also said to be a periodic one. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the lead lady of this movie which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.