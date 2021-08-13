First track from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' released

Actor Allu Arjun's much awaited multi-lingual 'Pushpa' started trending on social media after the makers released their first track 'Dakko Dakko Meka' on Friday. Within four hours of release, it has already received near five million views on YouTube.

The track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad in five languages and sung by different artists namely, Vishal Dadlani - Hindi, Sivam - Telugu, Benny Dayal - Tamil, Vijay Prakash - Kannada, and Rahul Nambiar - Malayalam.

The lyrics have been penned by a set of talented lyricists in their respective industries, Hindi - Raqueeb Alam, Telugu - Chandrabose, Tamil - Viveka, Kannada - Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, and Malayalam - Siju Thooror.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly said: "It makes us very happy to offer 'Jaago Jaago Bakre' to the listeners. The music of 'Pushpa' is an extension of its storyline and we're glad to release one of the most energetic songs from it. The song is a musical introduction of Pushpa Raj, the role essayed by Allu Arjun. We hope to see love from the listeners in diverse languages."

'Pushpa', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The film will be releasing in two parts.



