‘Game Changer’ dubbing begins in Hyderabad; nearing completion

The excitement surrounding "Game Changer," the highly anticipated political thriller starring Global Star Ram Charan and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam, is reaching fever pitch. The film, slated for release in December 2024, has officially entered its final phase with the commencement of dubbing in Hyderabad.

The dubbing process was inaugurated with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking a significant milestone for the film's team. With just 10 days of shooting left, "Game Changer" is nearing completion, heightening anticipation among fans eager to witness this cinematic spectacle.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the female lead role, alongside Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Harry Josh, Samudrakhani, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role, portraying both a father and son. Notably, Anjali is rumored to play the father’s character, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, "Game Changer" boasts a captivating soundtrack composed by Thaman. The film’s visual appeal is enhanced by cinematographer Tirru, while Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Karthik Subbaraj has penned a compelling story, with Sai Madhav Burra contributing intense dialogues.

As the dubbing process progresses, the film remains on track for its December 2024 release. Fans eagerly await glimpses of the gripping narrative, the chemistry between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, and the cinematic excellence characteristic of Shankar Shanmugam's work.