Ghantasala biopic locks Dec 12 release

Director CH Rama Rao is set to honor one of Telugu cinema’s most legendary voices with a moving biopic on Ghantasala, the iconic playback singer and composer whose music continues to resonate across generations. The film, which traces significant chapters of his remarkable life, has already garnered overwhelming appreciation through its early preview screenings.

Krishna Chaitanya steps into the role of Ghantasala, while Mridula plays Savitramma. Atulitha, known for her role in Tulasi, portrays the younger version of the musical legend, with veteran actor Suman appearing in a crucial supporting role. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 12.

Following heartfelt requests from Ghantasala’s devoted fans worldwide, the makers organised special preview screenings in London, Singapore, Australia and the United States. Telugu communities abroad were deeply moved by the film, expressing that it allowed them to relive the charm, dignity, and magic of Ghantasala’s golden voice. Many praised the director for bringing the legend to life with such authenticity and emotional depth.

With this strong global reception fueling anticipation, the team is now geared up for a worldwide release targeting audiences across continents. Ahead of its theatrical debut, a grand pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on December 5, promising to be a fitting tribute to the musical icon.