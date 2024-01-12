‘Hanu-Man’ to increase shows from tomorrow

In a collaborative effort, young actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma have brought forth “Hanu-Man,” a pan-Indian film that officially premiered today. The movie generated significant pre-release excitement, evident in the around 1000 paid premiere shows organized nationwide last night.

Building upon the sensational buzz from its premiere, the latest updates reveal plans to expand the film's screening to more theaters across the Telugu states. An official announcement regarding the extended theatrical reach is expected shortly.

“Hanu-Man” features a talented ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment and presented by Smt. Chaitanya, the film is set to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and engaging performances.

The musical dimension of “Hanu-Man” is helmed by the gifted trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh, adding an extra layer of appeal to the cinematic experience. As the film unfolds on screens, stay tuned for more riveting updates on Hanu-Man and its journey in the world of cinema.