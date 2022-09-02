HBD Pawan Kalyan: A Powerful Glance From Hari Hara Veera Mallu Is Unveiled

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan turned 51 today and is celebrating his birthday! It is a great day for his fans and they are creating noise on social media with wonderful birthday wishes and posts. Even many of his co-stars are also wishing Pawan Kalyan through Instagram and Twitter pages. On this special occasion, as promised the makers of his upcoming movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu dropped the 'Power Glance' and showcased our dear Kushi actor in a terrific avatar.



Director Krish Jagarlamudi shared the 'Power Glance' video and the poster and treated all the fans of Pawan Kalyan… Take a look!

మెడల్ని వంచి, కథల్ని మార్చి కొలిక్కితెచ్చే పనెట్టుకొని తొడకొట్టాడో.. తెలుగోడు 💪#PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu sri @PawanKalyan garu ▶️ https://t.co/yKOpaqUfcU Happy birthday to a genuine leader and a remarkable person! Have a great year ahead sir 🙏💐 — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) September 2, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "మెడల్ని వంచి, కథల్ని మార్చి

కొలిక్కితెచ్చే పనెట్టుకొని

తొడకొట్టాడో.. తెలుగోడు

#PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu sri @PawanKalyan garu https://youtu.be/J8lmfiCr7o0 Happy birthday to a genuine leader and a remarkable person! Have a great year ahead sir".

Going with the promo, it showcased Pawan Kalyan as a fighter and he is seen punching the wrestlers in the ground!

The earlier released birthday special poster showcased Pawan Kalyan in a terrific avatar and he is seen riding a chariot and dressed up in a complete black dress holding royal appeal.

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Speaking about the movie, filmmaker said, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."

For 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' rock star Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to take care of the music department while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.