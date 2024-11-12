Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Sci-Fi Blockbuster to Hit Japanese Screens on Shogatsu

Prabhas fans in Japan have something thrilling to look forward to as his sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set for a grand release on January 3, 2025. Coinciding with Shogatsu, Japan’s New Year festival, this highly anticipated film brings a unique blend of mythology and futuristic sci-fi to the screen, appealing to Japanese audiences who admire these genres.

Alongside Prabhas, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Deepika Padukone as Sumathi, and South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan as the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Directed by the acclaimed Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has already made waves in India and across the globe, grossing approximately Rs 1200 crore, including a remarkable Rs 300 crore from the Hindi market.

The film is set in a future world plagued by climate change and chaos. Prabhas stars as Bhairava, a bounty hunter caught in a turbulent era where prophecies collide with the reality of survival. With ancient wisdom clashing against modern warfare, the movie delivers a gripping narrative that Japanese audiences, with their love for mythological and futuristic stories, are likely to appreciate.

The Japanese distribution will be handled by Twin and Kabata Keizo, who are gearing up for the movie's release during the festival season. Prabhas already enjoys a solid fanbase in Japan, and with Kalki 2898 AD, this fan following is expected to grow, bringing new fans into the fold.

While Japanese viewers eagerly await the theatrical release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is already streaming on Netflix, offering a preview of this cinematic spectacle for fans worldwide.