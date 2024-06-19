‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin

Prabhas’ highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to hit theatres in just 9 days, promising an intriguing blend of mythology and science fiction under the direction of Nag Ashwin. In a recent prelude released by the makers, Nag Ashwin provided insights into the film’s premise and its distinctive narrative approach.



Speaking about the genesis of "Kalki 2898 AD," Nag Ashwin explained, “Some characters from the Mahabharata have an open ending. We are now in Kaliyuga, and there isn’t a definitive story about this age because it is ongoing. We envisioned this project as a continuation of Mahabharata’s saga, where the final battle of all four yugas and the nine avatars of Vishnu unfolds.”

He further elaborated, “I found it intriguing to explore the idea of continuing the Mahabharata narrative into Kaliyuga. If Kali, the character, transitions from Dwapara Yuga to Kaliyuga, it necessitates the involvement of our heroes as well. This story is not confined to one country; it encompasses the entire world.”

"Kalki 2898 AD" promises to delve deep into mythology while offering a fresh perspective on the timeless narrative of ancient epics. Nag Ashwin’s innovative approach of bridging mythology with futuristic science fiction is poised to captivate audiences with its grandeur and ambitious storytelling.