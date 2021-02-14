'Kapatadhaari' to present a new Sumanth

Sumanth has played a range of different roles through the years. From action and romantic roles to comedy ones, the actor has slipped into a wide variety of roles.

In 'Kapatadhaari', the versatile actor is going to bring out a new shade of his acting talent before the audience. The thriller, which will release in theatres on February 19, has him in the role of a traffic cop. Thanks to director Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, the 'Malli Raava' actor has brought to the fore a new shade of his performative skills. It's learned that the actor gave his all because it's a unique film for him and he hasn't done such a genre before.

Starring Nandita Swetha as the heroine, the film is the remake of 'Kavaludaari', a superhit Kannada film. Its Tamil cousin, 'Kabadadaari', released last month and has been critically acclaimed.

Produced by G Dhanajayan, the thriller also features Nasser and has music by Simon King. The trailer of 'Kapatadhaari', released by Samantha Akkineni, has been a hit.