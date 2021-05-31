Mahesh Babu and Manjula Ghattamaneni wish their father superstar Krishna on his birthday

Tollywood's iconic actor Krishna garu is celebrating his 77th birthday today and turned a year older. Most of his fans and co-stars in film industry are wishing him through social media on this special day.

Even Superstar Krishna children Mahesh Babu and Manjula Ghattamaneni took to their Twitter pages and showered their love on their father. They both shared throwback pics and dropped heartfelt notes along with wishing Krishna garu showering all their love. Take a look!

Manjula Ghattamaneni





Happy birthday day nanna.



You have the biggest heart! You are my hero and the greatest influence in my life. You are my role model.



I love you soooooo much. pic.twitter.com/WuGTmDVM4B — Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) May 31, 2021





Even Mahesh Babu wished his father with a lovely note… he took to his Twitter page and shared a beautiful pic with his father.





Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mm3J0OA8by — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2021





Both Mahesh Babu and Krishna garu are seen smiling in this pic. Mahesh also jotted down, "Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know".

Happy Birthday Krishna garu…