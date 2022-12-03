Maruthi launches riveting teaser of Aadi Saikumar's 'Top Gear'

Young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar is coming up with yet another intriguing project 'Top Gear' being directed by K Shashikanth. The film's promotions are in full swing and today the teaser of the movie has been unveiled. Star director Maruthi did the honours of releasing the teaser which got an instant response. Maruthi wished the team all the very best.

The teaser begins on an intriguing note with Aadi Saikumar going on a night ride in his cab. The lead cast of the movie is introduced as the flashes in the instrument cluster.

The riveting teaser is highly impressive and assures us an edge of the thrilling experience in the cinemas. Shashikanth is presenting hero Aadi Saikumar in a powerful character and the actor has done exceptionally well. The experienced cinematographer Sai Sriram brought freshness with his typical camera angles, whereas Harshavardhan Rameshwar's background score sets the right mood. The video definitely heightened the expectations on the movie. The makers earlier released the first single of the movie crooned fascinatingly by Sid Sriram and it went viral.

Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film, while KV Sridhar Reddy is producing it under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. Editing is helmed by Prawin Pudi. The production values look grand in the teaser. Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Ramanjaneyulu is the Art Director. "Top Gear" is all set for a grand release worldwide on December 30th.