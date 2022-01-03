NBK 107: Sandalwood Star Duniya Vijay Is All Set To Redefine In The Villanism In Balakrishna's Next

These days the makers of Tollywood movies are interested to rope in the other industry actors to get the Pan-Indian appeal to their films. From RRR to Radhe Shyam, most of the new-age movies have other industry actors in the important actors. Even Balakrishna's 107th movie director Gopichand Malineni is also following the same formula and recently roped in the ace Sandalwood star actor Duniya Vijay to essay the role of the antagonist in this most-awaited movie.



Director Gopichand shared the good news with all his fans through the Twitter page… Take a look!

The poster introduced Duniya Vijay as the antagonist of this movie… He is seen in a stylish appeal holding an iPod in his left ear!

Speaking about the movie, it is tentatively titled as NBK 107 and is directed by Gopichand Malineni. This movie has glam doll Shruti Haasan in the lead actress role while SS Thaman will score the tunes. This most-awaited movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Well, it is all known that Balakrishna is hosting the 'Unstoppable' talk show on the AHA OTT platform. The latest episode had Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as a special guest. Even Gopichand Malineni also made his presence and upped the excitement of the NBK fans! He also unveiled a new dialogue of the movie and upped the expectations on it! Ravi Teja and Gopichand combo bagged hat trick hits and they are also besties. So, the episode was all energetic filled with fun moments!

Balakrishna was last seen in the Akhanda movie which turned into a blockbuster movie! This movie was directed by Boyapati Sreenu and is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Meka Srikanth is the antagonist while Pragya Jaiswal is the lead actress in this movie. It was released in December, 2021 and turned into a bumper hit at the ticket windows!