No entertainment in 'BB Hotel' this season

The ongoing season 5 of Telugu Bigg Boss has been receiving average TRPs from the audience. Anne is the current captain of the Bigg Boss house.

The housemates are now playing the captaincy contenders task for this week which is BB hotel. In fact, BB Hotel task has been the only common task in all the Bigg Boss seasons. Shannu, Sreeram, and Ravi are playing the hotel staff whereas Anne is the manager.

Priyanka, Maanas, Sunny, Kajal and Siri are playing the guest roles in the BB hotel but except fighting for money, there is no entertainment in the task. When compared to the previous seasons, the BB Hotel task this season is so boring and irritating.

None of the housemates are playing good and in today's episode, we can see that Shannu and Sunny getting into a heated argument as well. Rumors are ride that Ravi will be the new house captain this week.

On the other hand, Kajal, Sunny, Maanas, Ravi, and Siri are in the nominations this week. Kajal might get out of the Bigg Boss house this week.