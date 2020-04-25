No Takers for Anchor Pradeep's Risky Attempt

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is one of the upcoming Telugu films. Pradeep Machiraju is making his debut as a solo hero in the movie. Amritha Aiyer is the heroine of the project and they promoted the film so well already. The audio album that released too opened to positive feedback. Neeli Neeli Aakasham is one song that is creating a unique hype too. Interestingly, the film's release got halted because of the Corona Crisis.

The buzz is that the makers have spent an amount of 4.5 crores on the movie, which is really very big for a small movie. The makers wanted to release the movie on the OTT platform but no one is ready to give them the amount that they invested in the project.

Considering the market calculations, the film can hardly get any proper deals on the OTT. If the film fails to see the theatrical release, it is going to be a big risk for the producers to bring it to the digital platform.