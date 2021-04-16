Patriotism the reigning flavour down South

Superstars down South suddenly seem to be in a race to announce patriotism-themed mega projects. Filmmakers are going all out to launch teasers, trailers and announcements of films that hoist the Tricolour spirit high.

Here are recent announcements in the southern film industry that are high on the patriotic spirit.

RRR

"Roudram Ranam Rudhiram" which is said to be one of the costliest films ever produced in India. The film is a fictional account starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against British and the Nizam of Hyderabad. It will be the directorial venture of SS Rajamouli after "Bahubali" and bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

Major

Adivi Sesh stars as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is a biographical drama and its teaser was recently released. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film is slated to release on July 2. It is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Malayalam.

1947

"Ghajini" director AR Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt is producing a pan India film "1947". The film will be directed by Pon Kumaran. The Tamil film will be released in multiple languages across the country.

Wild Dog

The Telugu film released recently starring Tollywood King Nagarjuna as NIA agent that references contemporary terrorist attacks. The film also dealt with the bomb blasts happened in Hyderabad. "Wild Dog" also features Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher.