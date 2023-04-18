Pawan Kalyan's Pics From 'OG' Sets Go Viral On Social Media

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan announced his new movie with young and talented filmmaker Sujeeth who helmed Prabhas's Sahoo movie. Already Pawan is busy with Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. These movies are still in the shooting stages and now, Pawan already started the shooting for Sujeeth's movie too which is tentatively titled as 'OG'. Pawan joined the sets today and reached Mumbai. Thus, the makers shared this good news through social media and dropped a few pics of power star on social media…



Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, "The #OG Team on sets… #PawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing #PawanKalyan @sujeethsign @dop007 @musicthaman #ASPrakash @dvvmovies #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG".

Pawan looked modish in these pics sporting in black hoodie and is seen along with Sujeeth on the sets. He is all happy and interacted with the crew and other team members on the sets!

Our dear OG has arrived on the sets…

The concept poster of OG is all awesome showcasing the Pawan's animated image amid the volcano type backdrop!

Earlier the makers shared the motion concept poster and showcased director Sujeeth penning the script and looked modish playing with grenades, bullets, a sword and a gun.

The movie is tentatively titled as 'OG' and will be directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman will score the tunes for this untitled movie. The regular shooting of this movie began last week! And as said, Pawan is all set to essay the role of a gangster in this movie.

Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.