Prabhas and Ramya Krishna to team up once again?

Rajamouli's magnum opus "Bahubali" gave us two unforgettable characters Baahubali played by Prabhas and Sivagami played by Ramya Krishna. The on-screen chemistry shared by these two actors as mother and son worked big time at the box office.



There is a buzz in film circles that they are set to team up once again. It is already known that Prabhas is currently acting in the film "Salaar" which is being directed by Prashanth Neel. Apparently, Prashanth Neel wants to sign Ramya Krishna for the elder sister role of the lead hero. It seems that this character is a crucial one in the film.

As the combination of Prabhas and Ramya Krishna is a huge hit, Neel wants to repeat it for "Salaar". An official confirmation about this news is expected to be out soon. There was Jyothika's name in the list once for that character but now the "KGF" maker wants to reunite them. The shoot of "Salaar" is in the midway stages right now. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in it. This action flick will hit the screens during summer 2022. Apart from "Salaar", Prabhas is also working for "Adipurush". He will start shooting for Nag Ashwin's film towards the end of this year.