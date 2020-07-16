Prabhas to play a dual role?

Prabhas is soon going to come up with an interesting film, under the direction of Nag Ashwin. VYjayanthi Movies is the production house bankrolling the film. Nag Ashwin already revealed that he penned the script long back for Prabhas and it is the script that drove him to make a debut as a director. Young Rebel Staris soon going to come up with an interesting film, under the direction of. VYjayanthi Movies is the production house bankrolling the film. Nag Ashwin already revealed that he penned the script long back for Prabhas and it is the script that drove him to make a debut as a director.

Now, the latest information is that Prabhas is going to play a dual role in the film. Touted to be a science fiction movie, the film will have Prabhas playing two different characters, which is coming as a surprise element for everyone. The makers are busy now in erecting sets.

A Bollywood heroine will play the heroine in the film. More details about the film's shoot will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the same.