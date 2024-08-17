‘Q G’ starring Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun secures Telugu release

The much-anticipated film Q G, featuring Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun in lead roles, is set to make waves in Telugu cinema. Directed and produced by Vivek Kumar Kannan under FilmNati Entertainment and Why Studios, with Gayatri Suresh also producing, the film has recently garnered attention with its teaser, which has been well-received.

Amidst intense competition, the Telugu worldwide release rights for Q G have been secured by producer M. Venugopal, who will release the film through Rushikeshwar Films. Venugopal expressed his gratitude to the Tamil producers for entrusting him with the Telugu rights despite fierce competition. He highlighted the positive response to both the teaser and the newly released first look poster, praising the performances of the lead actors.

Venugopal emphasized that the film's success in Telugu-speaking regions will depend on audience reception. He remains hopeful that Q G will achieve significant success, regardless of its scale, and is eager for Telugu audiences to experience the film soon.