Live
- Football: PSG sign French midfielder Desire Doue from Rennes on a five-year contract
- J Sahab: Celebrating Excellence and Positive Influence with Next Level PR
- Union Minister Rammohan Naidu meets Chandrababu in Delhi, says Aviation Services will be enhanced
- Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi for ‘one nation one election’ pitch
- Congress will form next govt in Haryana: Kumari Selja
- Guv’s sanction an act of political vendetta against K'taka govt by Centre: Congress
- Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-28 successfully docks with ISS
- Countries of Global South need to overcome challenges, seize opportunities: Vietnam PM
- Hasina's biggest mistake was putting Yunus under scanner: Sam Pitroda
- Hussain thinks Pope’s appointment as Test captain for SL series augurs well for England
Just In
‘Q G’ starring Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun secures Telugu release
The much-anticipated film Q G, featuring Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun in lead roles, is set to make waves in Telugu cinema
The much-anticipated film Q G, featuring Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun in lead roles, is set to make waves in Telugu cinema. Directed and produced by Vivek Kumar Kannan under FilmNati Entertainment and Why Studios, with Gayatri Suresh also producing, the film has recently garnered attention with its teaser, which has been well-received.
Amidst intense competition, the Telugu worldwide release rights for Q G have been secured by producer M. Venugopal, who will release the film through Rushikeshwar Films. Venugopal expressed his gratitude to the Tamil producers for entrusting him with the Telugu rights despite fierce competition. He highlighted the positive response to both the teaser and the newly released first look poster, praising the performances of the lead actors.
Venugopal emphasized that the film's success in Telugu-speaking regions will depend on audience reception. He remains hopeful that Q G will achieve significant success, regardless of its scale, and is eager for Telugu audiences to experience the film soon.