'Radhe Shyam' to deal with time travel concept?

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the release of 'Radhe Shyam' and it is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in Tollywood.

An exclusive update about the film is that this film will entirely be based on the time travel concept. It seems like a train will play a key role in the film. The makers have shot a lot of scenes on the train and even the teaser featured a scene at a railway station.

Also, the posters has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde posing on a train. Everyone thought that this would be a regular romantic drama until now. The time-travel concept is now increasing the hype on it. Prabhas will appear as a vintage car dealer in the flick. Directed by Radhakrishna Kumar, the story is set in 80s Europe backdrop.

The makers will announce the official release date very soon. Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.