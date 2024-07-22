Live
- Praja Palana Centre Established in the IDOC. Aditional Collector.
- DC Inaugurates of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole Women's Degree College In Dharur
- DC BM Santhosh urges Prompt Resolution of Praja Vani applications
- R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM
- Heavy flooding Scenes Draw Crowds at Jurala
- Gadwal Police Crack Day Light Theft Cases , Recover 19 Tulas of Gold
- The Man of Masses, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu Poised forsLeadership in Gadwal district
- Indonesia stresses commitment to local community involvement in developing SEZ
- Kamala Harris moves to lock nomination for President
- Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks Kagiso Rabada’s record with seven-for on ODI debut
Just In
Rakul Preet shines in stunning orange dress
Rakul Preet Singh recently captivated her fans by sharing striking photos of herself in a vibrant orange thigh-slit dress
Rakul Preet Singh recently captivated her fans by sharing striking photos of herself in a vibrant orange thigh-slit dress. Complementing her glamorous outfit with a high bun and silver long earrings, the actress exuded confidence and style. Her chic choice of heels added an extra touch of elegance to her look, making her appearance even more striking.
Celebrating a recent triumph, Rakul expressed her happiness, stating, “Feeling bright on winning the best actor for #Chhatriwali last night!” She was honored with the Best Actress award at the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards for her performance in the web original film “Chhatriwali.” This accolade underscores her talent and dedication to her craft.
Fans flooded her social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating both her impeccable fashion sense and her significant achievement in the film industry. Rakul’s award win and her stunning appearance have once again highlighted her as a formidable presence in the entertainment world.