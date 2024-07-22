Rakul Preet shines in stunning orange dress

Rakul Preet Singh recently captivated her fans by sharing striking photos of herself in a vibrant orange thigh-slit dress. Complementing her glamorous outfit with a high bun and silver long earrings, the actress exuded confidence and style. Her chic choice of heels added an extra touch of elegance to her look, making her appearance even more striking.





Celebrating a recent triumph, Rakul expressed her happiness, stating, “Feeling bright on winning the best actor for #Chhatriwali last night!” She was honored with the Best Actress award at the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards for her performance in the web original film “Chhatriwali.” This accolade underscores her talent and dedication to her craft.





Fans flooded her social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating both her impeccable fashion sense and her significant achievement in the film industry. Rakul’s award win and her stunning appearance have once again highlighted her as a formidable presence in the entertainment world.

