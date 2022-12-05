Ram Charan Sends His Best Wishes To The Whole Team Of Sujeeth And Pawan Kalyan's New Movie

Sunday was definitely a blockbuster one for all the netizens and the fans of power star Pawan Kalyan… The announcement of his next movie with Saaho director Sujeeth made noise on social media and their announcement poster itself raised expectations on the movie. Not only fans of Pawan, even most of his co-stars also were excited with the announcement and sent their best wishes to the whole team. Off late, even Ram Charan wished the team and dropped a post on his Twitter page…



Along with sharing the announcement poster of the movie, Ram Charan also wrote, "What a Combination !!! @PawanKalyanGaru and @sujeethsign First look. All the very best on this project @DVVMovies @dop007!!".

Well, let us decode the poster…

1. The tagline, "They call him OG" means Original Gangster… So, we may witness Pawan in a gangster role!

2. The language which is printed on the poster is Japanese!

3. Even a gun is witnessed as the shadow of Pawan Kalyan!

4. The poster also makes us imagine the shades of the Japan flag!

5. One side of the poster has the tallest Buddha statue and it is located in Japan's 'Ushiku' city!

6. On the other side of the poster has the Gate Way Of India appeal!

These six points decode that Sujeeth planned a gangster plot with Pawan and it may deal with both Mumbai and Japan cities!

Well, Harish Shankar also unveiled the fan boy video of Sujeeth through his Twitter page…

Hey @sujeethsign thanks for this fanboy moment am sure you will also give me same excitement with your upcoming project with our one and only @PawanKalyan 🔥 🔥 …all the best buddy 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/vlUlFqoFdD — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 4, 2022

Sujeeth is seen all exciting after watching the Gabbar Singh movie… Harish also wrote, "Hey @sujeethsign thanks for this fanboy moment am sure you will also give me same excitement with your upcoming project with our one and only @PawanKalyan…all the best buddy".

Sujeeth also shared the poster and wrote, "With love your Fan!!!"

So, Pawan Kalyan's 28th movie is being helmed by Krish and his next i.e 29th project is with Harish Shankar which is titled 'Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'. The 30th movie is signed with Sujeeth and the further details of this movie will be announced soon!

Ram Charan also thanked his father Chiranjeevi for congratulating him after receiving NDTV's 'Future Of Young India Award…

🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thank You soo much Appa❤️!! https://t.co/SctpztLYwL — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 5, 2022

The pics showcased Ram Charan's childhood pic with his father and mother. And the next two pics are from the NDTV's award show!