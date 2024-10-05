‘Ram Nagar Bunny’ review: A promising debut for ‘Attitude Star’

"Ram Nagar Bunny" is a youthful drama featuring Chandrahass in the lead role, directed by Veligonda Srinivas. Chandrahass, who grabbed the star tag of ‘Attitude Star’ from netizens is making his debut with this film. The way he promoted his film created buzz in audience. Now, as the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Bunny (Chandrahass) is a happy-go-lucky young man, an auto driver's son from Ram Nagar. He is opposed to the idea of love until he unexpectedly falls for Naina (Ambika Vani), despite being pursued by Shailu (Vismaya Sri). His love life is complicated by Deepu (Richa Joshi) and a relationship with Tara (Ritu Mantra), a married woman. In a twist of fate, Bunny ends up using the money which his father had saved for his sister's wedding, setting off a chain of events. How Bunny navigates these entanglements, deals with the consequences of his actions, and ultimately chooses between Shailu and his reckless pursuits forms the crux of the story.

Performances

Chandrahass shines as Bunny, delivering a performance filled with energy, attitude, and charisma. For a debut lead role, he manages to bring a convincing mix of humor and emotion. Vismaya Sri, Richa Joshi, and Ambika Vani play their parts effectively, with Vismaya Sri standing out as Shailu. Muraleedhar Goud portrays the role of Bunny's father with emotional depth, adding to the film's relatability. The supporting cast, including Salim as a comical friend, contributes to the film's lighter moments.

Technicalities

The cinematography by Ashkar Ali elevates the film, capturing the vibrancy of Ram Nagar effectively. Ashwin Hemant's music, particularly the background score, adds a lively charm to the narrative. The production values are commendable, with Divija Prabhakar and Malayaja Prabhakar ensuring the film looks polished. However, certain scenes felt unnecessarily extended, which affected the pacing slightly.

Analysis

"Ram Nagar Bunny" is a regular youth-centric entertainer but delivered with a lot of heart. This film takes us through the life of a carefree young man navigating his relationships and aspirations, offering a mix of love, humor, and emotional moments. Despite being a familiar story, Chandrahass’s impressive screen presence and the lively narrative make "Ram Nagar Bunny" a movie worth watching. The screenplay includes enough humor, drama, and emotional turns to appeal to young audiences. Director Veligonda Srinivas presents an energetic, fun ride, making it clear that Chandrahass has great potential to grow as a lead actor.

Overall, "Ram Nagar Bunny" is a mass entertainer with plenty of kick, making it worth a watch for fans of youthful dramas.

Rating: 2.75/5











