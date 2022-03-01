Ram Potheneni Introduces Aadhi Pinishetty As ‘Guru’ From This Movie ‘The Warriorr’

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Ram Potheneni is all set to entertain the movie buffs turning into a cop with his upcoming movie 'The Warriorr'… He announced the movie details a few days back and surprised his fans… Today, on the occasion of the Shivaratri, he introduced the antagonist of his movie and also dropped a special poster of Aadhi Pinishetty…



Ram shared the introduction poster of Aadhi Pinishetty aka Guru and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Meet GURU from #TheWarriorr ! @AadhiOfficial you Monster!! Haha..can't wait for them to witness your career best performance brother! Happy #MahaShivaratri my people. Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/uuWEMxrRCR — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) March 1, 2022

Versatile actor Aadhi Pinishetty looked terrific in this poster and is introduced as the antagonist 'Guru' from this movie. He wore a black kurta and owned a rugged avatar with full beard. Ram also wrote, "Meet GURU from #TheWarriorr ! @AadhiOfficial you Monster!! Haha..can't wait for them to witness your career best performance brother! Happy #MahaShivaratri my people. Love.. #RAPO".

A few days ago, Ram also introduced his lead actress Krithi Shetty from the movie sharing a lovely poster…

She looked cute riding a bike in this poster and her character name is Whistle Mahalakshmi…

The Warriorr movie is being helmed by ace filmmaker Lingusamy and is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Being a bi-lingual, Kollywood's ace actor Aadhi Pinishetty is essaying an important role in this movie being the deadly antagonist. Glam doll Krithi Shetty who is the latest sensation in Tollywood bagged another prestigious movie being the lead actress in this movie. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Nadia Moidu, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja and Redin Kingsley. Rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.