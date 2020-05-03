Rana's production venture to hit OTT platform?

Ravikanth Perepu is a young filmmaker who made his debut with the movie Kshanam. After Kshanam, he got a lot of opportunities but the young director stepped into the Suresh productions compound. Rana Daggubati turned the producer for Ravikanth's second movie.

Titled Krishna and his Leela, the movie was supposed to hit the screens long back. After almost staying in the production mode for more than two years, the movie unit was supposed to release the film yesterday. But, due to the lockdown, the film's release fell into a dilemma.

According to the buzz, the makers are planning to release the film on an OTT platform. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but since the film is finished, a lot of offers kept coming. Suresh Babu might soon take a decision on the same and Zee5 is already in talks for the same. Jonnalagadda Sidhu, Seerat Kapoor, Shraddha Srinath, and Shalini played the lead roles in the film.