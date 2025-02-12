  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 12 Teaser

Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 12 Teaser
x
Highlights

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda for the upcoming film VD 12. Kapoor voices the Hindi version of the teaser, adding excitement to the much-anticipated project. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also features Jr. NTR’s voice for the Telugu teaser. Fans are eagerly awaiting the teaser release on February 12, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda for the upcoming film VD 12. Kapoor has lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film's teaser, creating excitement among fans.

Vijay Deverakonda shared his joy on social media, revealing that Kapoor agreed to do the voiceover right away, even before he finished his request.

Deverakonda, a big fan of Kapoor, expressed his gratitude and excitement to hear Kapoor’s voice in the teaser.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey, VD 12 has already generated buzz. The teaser will feature Kapoor’s voice for the Hindi version, while Jr. NTR will lend his voice for the Telugu teaser. This collaboration between Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood has heightened anticipation for the film.

The film’s teaser will be unveiled on February 12. The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick