Just In
Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 12 Teaser
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda for the upcoming film VD 12. Kapoor has lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film's teaser, creating excitement among fans.
Vijay Deverakonda shared his joy on social media, revealing that Kapoor agreed to do the voiceover right away, even before he finished his request.
Deverakonda, a big fan of Kapoor, expressed his gratitude and excitement to hear Kapoor’s voice in the teaser.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey, VD 12 has already generated buzz. The teaser will feature Kapoor’s voice for the Hindi version, while Jr. NTR will lend his voice for the Telugu teaser. This collaboration between Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood has heightened anticipation for the film.
The film’s teaser will be unveiled on February 12. The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.