Rashmika on board for Megastar's Acharya?

Tollywood: Acharya is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu right now. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the movie. Koratala Siva is the director. The film unit is currently working hard to resume the film's shoot soon. Interestingly, the makers are planning to get Rashmika on board, for the movie.

Ram Charan plays an extended cameo in the film which is very crucial. He will be taking part in some key action sequences as well as a son. So, the makers want to bring a leading lady for his role. The team feels that Rashmika would suit the role pretty well.

Kajal Aggarwal is paired up with Chiranjeevi in the movie. Regina Cassandra did a special song for the film. With the addition of Rashmika, the movie surely will attract a lot of people.