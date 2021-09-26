Rashmika's cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-Hanu's film?

Dulquer Salmaan and Hanu Raghavapudi have teamed up for a romantic war film where the hero will be seen as Lieutenant Ram. The makers have also introduced the lead actress Mrunal Thakur, who will be playing opposite Dulquer in the movie.



Her first look was unveiled on the occasion of her birthday and introduced Mrunal's character as Sita. First few schedules have been shot in Hyderabad and Kashmir for this untitled romantic period drama.

The latest grapevine regarding the movie is that Rashmika Mandanna too has joined the cast of this film. The film is backed by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. As per sources, Rashmika's role will be an important character which will be and extended cameo and the makers are planning for a foreign schedule, presumably Russia. Fans are elated to learn that Rashmika is now a part of the film. In fact, the makers have approached the actress earlier too. But she couldn't give a nod back then due to her busy dates. The film's music will be composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.