Rashmika's fee touches a crore and more?

Her slot is at the very top in both Telugu and Tamil film industries.

While she has proved her mettle very well in Telugu, the Tamil fans are waiting for the release of her debut film 'Sultan' with Karthi.

The 24-year-old RashmikaMandanna's fans are growing in numbers and if reports are to be believed, her pay packet too!

While the Mahesh Babu starrer ' SarileruNeekevvaru' took her to the dizzying heights of the top rung, it also saw her move towards the crore rupee mark with her fee within six films in two years.

There are back-to-back hits too which have worked in her favour. Reports hint that for the forthcoming film with Allu Arjun – Pushpa – she has got a remuneration of a crore rupees and more.

With the seven-figure mark breached, observers say that she is now well and truly among the A-listers who will command the price as she has exciting projects ahead.