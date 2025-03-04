‘Robinhood’ reignited my confidence as an actor: Rajendra Prasad

The highly anticipated heist-comedy Robin Hood, starring Nithin and Srileela in the lead roles, is all set for a theatrical release on March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has generated significant buzz with its promotional content and chartbuster songs composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Adding to the excitement, veteran actor Kiriti Rajendra Prasad, who plays a crucial role, recently shared his experiences in a press conference.

Reflecting on his journey with Robin Hood, Prasad expressed how the film reignited his confidence as an actor. He believes the audience will recall his past blockbuster comedies after watching this movie. Praising Venky Kudumula’s direction, he described the script as engaging and reminiscent of the entertaining films he once headlined.

Speaking about his chemistry with Nithin, Prasad revealed that he plays the head of India’s top security agency, where Nithin’s character seeks employment. Their dynamic, coupled with Vennela Kishore’s comedic touch, promises hilarious sequences that will keep audiences entertained. He confidently stated that Robin Hood would mark a significant milestone in Nithin’s career.

Prasad also lauded director Venky Kudumula, comparing his storytelling finesse to that of Trivikram Srinivas. He highlighted his role as one of the most memorable in recent years, emphasizing the joy he felt working on the project.

With a stellar cast, engaging storyline, and high expectations, Robin Hood is poised to deliver an entertaining cinematic experience.