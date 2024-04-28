Rukhsar Dhillon’s sultry look sets social media abuzz

Live
- Visakhapatnam: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu organises poll campaign
- Ayushi Khurana reveals dance has been her happy place since childhood
- Carden Search in Nagar Kurnool District
- YS Jagan to kick-start second phase election campaign
- Telangana Education Department Set to Release Class 10 Exam Results on April 30
- Crafting stories from Mumbai to literary acclaim
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 28 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 28 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 28 April 2024
Actress Rukshar Dhillon has set social media on fire with her latest Instagram post, showcasing her glamorous side. Known for her roles in Telugu hits like "Aakatayi" and "Krishnarjuna Yudham," Dhillon's daring yet sophisticated ensemble in the photoshoot has garnered attention. Sporting a brown bralette under a loosely buttoned shirt, she exudes confidence and sensuality, accentuated by statement hoop earrings and flawless makeup. The actress's transformation from her last on-screen appearance in "Naa Saami Ranga" opposite Raj Tarun is evident, marking a stylish shift. Fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of Dhillon's trendy avatar.
