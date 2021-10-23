Sai Pallavi to rock with another dance number!

Sai Pallavi is one of the star heroines in the movie industry who is working extremely hard by choosing interesting roles is in the spotlight now. After the success of Love Story, the actress is planning to come up with another dance number in one of her upcoming films.

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, Sai Pallavi is expected to do another special number based on Navratri in Shyam Singh Roy. Sai Pallavi is reportedly flaunting all her dance skills in the traditional classical song. The shoot of the same is reportedly completed recently.

Directed by Rahul Sankirthyan, Shyam Singh Roy is set against the Bengal backdrop. Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty are playing the other female lead roles in the film. The makers are planning to release the film in December, this year.