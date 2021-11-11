Shruthi Haasan to dance with Chiranjeevi?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with a handful of movies. With interesting movies in the pipeline, the veteran actor has top directors in the list to direct him.

As per the latest buzz, South Indian actress Shruti Haasan is being considered as the female lead for Chiranjeevi's interesting upcoming project. Tentatively titled #Mega154, the movie is to be directed by Bobby. The reports suggest that the makers are trying to bring in Shruti Haasan to dance with Chiranjeevi. It is to be noted that, if Shruti ends up signing on the dotted line for this movie, this would be her first movie with Chiru. Mega154 has launched with a formal pooja ceremony. Soon, the movie is to go on the floors. Touted to be an out and out mass masala entertainer, Bobby is to bring out the mass side of Chiranjeevi as promised to his fans.

Shruti Haasan's role as the female lead in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' is being hyped so much. She is to be seen opposite Prabhas in 'Salaar'. The shooting of this film is progressing at a brisk pace. 'Salaar' is tipped to be an action thriller produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner.