‘Skanda’ gains 100k interest in Book My Show; Check out the other two films in the list

The other day, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” makers announced that the movie will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Sukumar is directing this pan-Indian movie, featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role, with great care. Rashmika Mandanna, who gain pan-India popularity with the film’s first part is acting in the second part also.

Recently, “Pushpa 2” gained over 100K interests on the famous ticket-selling platform Book My Show. Now, Ram Pothineni-starred “Skanda,” directed by Boyapati Sreenu, also garnered over 100K interests on the website. These are the only upcoming Telugu movies that achieved this rare feat after Prabhas’ “Salaar.” But the thing to remember is “Pushpa 2” reached this number almost eleven months before the film’s release.





The emotional action drama “Skanda” is scheduled for a massive release in theatres on September 28, 2023, in major Indian languages. Sreeleela is the female lead in this Srinivasaa Silver Screen production, and Thaman composed the music for this film. The recently released trailer shows the utmost energy of the protagonist and increased the buzz around the film. Suhas Sistu

