  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Skanda’ OTT update: This is when this Ram-starrer is going to make digital debut

‘Skanda’ OTT update: This is when this Ram-starrer is going to make digital debut
x
Highlights

Recently released Telugu film “Skanda,” directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles is in the news again.

Recently released Telugu film “Skanda,” directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles is in the news again.

Rumours say that “Skanda” might make its digital debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 27, 2023. Though, there’s been no official confirmation from either the movie’s team or the streaming service, the news has been circulating in film circles.

The film features music by the talented composer Thaman. The movie also boasts a strong supporting cast, Prince Cecil, Gautami, Indraja, Raja, Srikanth, Sharath Lohitashwa, Prithviraj, and others. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X