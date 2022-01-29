Sree Vishnu and Catherine come with an intense action thriller

Tollywood's young actor Sree Vishnu is all going high in his career picking interesting stories. He is already enjoying the success of Arjuna Phalguna and now he is all to treat his fans with the 'Bhala Thandanana' movie. The title itself captured the attention and the latest teaser promised a complete action thriller! Having Catherine Tresa in the lead role, the movie has a powerful storyline which is revealed with this teaser.



Natural star Nani unveiled the teaser on his social media page and also sent the best wishes to the whole team of the "Bhala Thandanana" movie. Going with the teaser, it starts off with a murder mystery where Sree Vishnu is all set to break the ice to solve the mystery! He is seen essaying an innocent man role but Catherine is quite opposite to him who believes to win the game with her aggressive approach. We all need to wait and how who will win the game…

Sree Vishnu impressed the audience with his shades while Catherine looked beautiful and stylish. In the end, Sree Vishnu is seen questioning the power of the Chief Minister. His extraordinary show along with the presence of several comedians made the teaser worth watching! Garuda Ram, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya Akkala, Ayyappa P Sharma, Srinivasa Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Bhupal Raju, Richa Joshi are also part of this movie. 'Bhala Thandanana' movie is being directed by Chaitanya Dantuluri and he bagged the brownie points by showcasing Sree Vishnu in a complete different appeal. This movie is being produced by Rajani Korrapati under her home banner.