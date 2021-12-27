SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram Srinivas Are Chilling At Dubai

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is on a break… He is presenting enjoying the holiday in Dubai with his family. He took a small break from the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie and will also undergo surgery! Off late, even the ace director Trivikram Srinivas and producer Naga Vamsi are also in Dubai and guess what, the super trio Mahesh, Trivikram, SS Thaman and Vamsi are chilling together and also shared the pic on social media to treat their fans.

The first pic showcases all the crazy celebs of Tollywood, SS Thaman, Trivikram, Mahesh Babu and Naga Vamsi under a frame! Coming to the second pic, Trivikram and Mahesh are chilling and busy with the discussions! Mahesh also jotted down, "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @nagavamsi19 @musicthaman #Dubai".

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja and now the third one is on the way! This movie will be produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. This movie will go on to the floors after wrapping up Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie! Tentatively titled as SSMB 28, there are many expectations on it before the starting of the shoot itself!

Speaking about Sarkaru Vaari Pata movie, it is being directed by Parasuram and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. It has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

Coming to the crew details of Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, SS Thaman is roped in to tune the songs while R Madhi is handling the cinematography section and editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh. So, we all need to wait for next Summer to witness Mahesh Babu's action drama on the big screens. This movie will be released on 1st April, 2022.