‘SSMB 29’ gets a formal launch with pooja ceremony

Tollywood fans have reason to celebrate as two of the industry's biggest names, SS Rajamouli and Superstar Mahesh Babu, are collaborating for the first time on an ambitious cinematic project tentatively titled SSMB 29. This highly anticipated film has already created a significant buzz, promising to be a grand cinematic experience.

The film’s formal pooja ceremony was held recently at the Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad, with the presence of key figures, including Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and Rama Rajamouli. Although pictures from the event have not been shared yet, fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses of the star-studded occasion.

While the film's official details remain under wraps, rumors suggest that Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran are in talks to join the cast, adding further excitement to the project. SSMB 29 is being produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, with a huge budget allocated to make this two-part epic a visual spectacle. The film's music will be composed by MM Keeravaani, known for his impactful scores in blockbuster films.

According to speculations, the first part of SSMB 29 is expected to release in 2027, with the second part following in 2029. With the combined star power of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, SSMB 29 is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, and audiences can’t wait for more updates on this exciting venture.