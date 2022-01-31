Super Cool F3 Movie Is Going To Be A Summer Treat And Will Release On This Date…

Today's evening is definitely the biggest treat to all the fans of Tollywood movies. Along with the big movies like RRR, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak, even the makers of the F3 movie also finalised the release date! After the super cool release date announcements of the most-awaited movies now, the makers of Anil Ravipudi's laughter treat also confirmed the release date and made the day for all the fans of Venkatesh and Varun Tej.



The director of F3 movie, Anil Ravipudi shared this good news through his Twitter and created noise on social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date posters, he wrote, "Let's have COOL FUN in HOT SUMMER… The Ultimate Fun Franchise #F3Movie will release on APRIL 28th 2022".

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. A couple of days ago, Varun Tej's character introduction was dropped on social media on the occasion of his birthday… It was all super as this Mega Prince is seen holding the currency notes!

F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 28th April, 2022!