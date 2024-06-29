Tamannah’s ‘Odela 2’ begins key schedule in Hyderabad

Tamannaah Bhatia has teamed up with Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks for the highly anticipated sequel Odela 2, following the success of the 2021 hit Odela Railway Station. Created by the renowned director Sampath Nandi and helmed by Ashok Teja, the sequel has generated significant buzz with the release of its first look, teaser, and a scheduled working video.

The new installment is set to be a high-budget, multilingual production. Filming has commenced in Hyderabad, focusing on a crucial action schedule that promises to deliver some of the most thrilling sequences in the film. These action scenes, choreographed by top-tier action directors, aim to be a visual spectacle, combining innovative stunts with breathtaking cinematography.

The production team is committed to achieving the highest level of precision and realism in these scenes. Expert stunt coordination is being utilized to ensure that every moment is executed flawlessly. Tamannaah Bhatia has undergone rigorous training and rehearsals to perfect her performance, ensuring that she delivers scenes that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Director Sampath Nandi, known for his skill in blending intense action with compelling storytelling, is overseeing this ambitious project. Under his guidance, Odela 2 is poised to offer a roller-coaster ride of emotions, thrills, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

The film features an impressive lineup of talent both in front of and behind the camera. Ajaneesh Loknath, famed for his work in Kantara, is the music director, while ace cinematographer Soundarrajan is handling the visuals. Rajeev Nair is the art director, contributing to the film's high production values.

As anticipation builds, fans can expect more details about Odela 2 to be revealed soon. With its combination of star power, high-stakes action, and top-notch production, Odela 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch sequel.