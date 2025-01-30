Live
Just In
‘Thandel’ clears censor; receives U/A
Director Chandoo Mondeti, known for his blockbuster Karthikeya 2, is set to enthrall audiences once again with his latest romantic drama, Thandel. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film has completed its censor certification and received a U/A rating, making it accessible for a wide audience.
The highly anticipated film, presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, is a love story that combines romance with powerful narrative elements. Thandel is inspired by real-life events, and its plot is said to feature an emotional love story intertwined with thrilling sequences, including a dramatic sea storm and patriotic undertones.
With a runtime of 152 minutes, including ads and titles, the film promises to be an engaging cinematic experience from start to finish. The chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is expected to be one of the film’s highlights, with their performances adding depth to the heartfelt love story.
The soundtrack, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, has already won fans over with tracks like Bujji Thalli, Shiva Shakti, and Hilesso Hilessa. These melodies, along with his background score, will enhance the emotional intensity of the film. Thandel is slated for release on February 7, 2025, and is already generating significant excitement among moviegoers.